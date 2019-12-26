Anthony Davis Falls Into Kevin Hart's Lap, And It Makes Twitter Merry

Comedian Kevin Hart wore a Santa Claus coat courtside at the Clippers-Lakers game in Los Angeles Wednesday, but he probably didn’t expect a 6-foot-10 man to fall into his lap. (See the video below.)

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis crashed backward into the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star as he scrambled to shoot before time expired in the first half.

Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DrgmKyK2Km — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2019

Davis reached for Hart’s cellphone, sparking what appeared to be a playful four-letter comment from the movie star. Then LeBron James joined in on the fun as well.

The Clippers beat the Lakers in a Christmas showdown, but Hart may have won the night.

Given the difference between the very tall Davis and the not-so-tall Hart, some viewers thought the moment resembled a scene from “Elf.” Others did a bit of lip-reading. Check out some Twitter reactions here:

I’d totally watch an Elf 2 with Anthony Davis and Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/GiGPJJllTw — Yameen Ibrahim (@yameen_ibrahim4) December 26, 2019

Kevin Hart almost died when Anthony Davis fell on him. I was THIS close to being the top midget in comedy

pic.twitter.com/Pv2KbAyd78 — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 26, 2019

Kevin Hart the moment Anthony Davis started falling back: pic.twitter.com/7jrtR7A2uo — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) December 26, 2019

This is what Anthony Davis falling on Kevin hart looked like 😂 Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/ipo4z6uARc — Chelsea Quinn (@Br0wn_Eyes3) December 26, 2019

IM DEADD Kevin Hart really just said “Get the fuck off me” to Anthony Davis😂😂😂 — Alexander° (@alexander__aic) December 26, 2019

Find someone who looks at you like Anthony Davis looks at Kevin Hart! pic.twitter.com/NmnlOhYeCY — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) December 26, 2019