Anthony Davis Falls Into Kevin Hart's Lap, And It Makes Twitter Merry

Comedian Kevin Hart wore a Santa Claus coat courtside at the Clippers-Lakers game in Los Angeles Wednesday, but he probably didn’t expect a 6-foot-10 man to fall into his lap. (See the video below.)
The Lakers’ Anthony Davis crashed backward into the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star as he scrambled to shoot before time expired in the first half.
Davis reached for Hart’s cellphone, sparking what appeared to be a playful four-letter comment from the movie star. Then LeBron James joined in on the fun as well.
The Clippers beat the Lakers in a Christmas showdown, but Hart may have won the night.
Given the difference between the very tall Davis and the not-so-tall Hart, some viewers thought the moment resembled a scene from “Elf.” Others did a bit of lip-reading. Check out some Twitter reactions here: