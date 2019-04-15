Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Come Together To Celebrate True's First Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appeared in a photo Sunday for the first time since a cheating scandal split the couple apart. They reunited to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, True.
Mom and toddler wore matching blue dresses and Thompson honored his baby with a post on Instagram:
True’s cousins Stormi Webster and North and Chicago West as well as aunties Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian partied with cotton candy and unicorns, People magazine reported.
Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, split up early this year after Khloe’s Cleveland Cavalier reportedly got way too close with Kylie’s pal Jordyn Woods. Khloe has indicated that despite the pain of their breakup, she wants Thompson in her daughter’s life.