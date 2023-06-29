Kim Cattrall Names 1 Of Her Requests For Making A Cameo On 'And Just Like That'

Ask, and Samantha shall receive.

Kim Cattrall opened up about what got her to make a surprise cameo on “And Just Like That,” Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series, after previously declaring she would never appear on the show.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said during an appearance on “The View” Wednesday.

“I went, ‘Hmmm... Let me get creative,’” the actor said with a laugh.

Cattrall said that “one of those things” that got her to return was “to get Pat Field back.”

“Because I just thought, you know, ‘If I’m gonna come back, I’ve got to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I’ve got to push it,’” she said. “And we did.”

Field, a legendary costume designer and boutique owner, did all of the costumes for the original “Sex and the City” series and its two movies.

Field was unable to return for “And Just Like That” due to her commitments to the Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” but she did briefly return to the “SATC” universe to work with Cattrall on her appearance.

Variety broke the news in May that Cattrall would reprise her role as publicist Samantha Jones in the second season of the Max show.

She will reportedly only return for a single in-person scene, in which Samantha has a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cattrall previously shot down any chance of her returning as Samantha, telling Variety last year that it was “powerful to say no.”

Parker, for her part, once said she’d prefer it if Cattrall didn’t return to the series, citing “too much public history of feelings on [Cattrall’s] part that she’s shared.” But she, too, has seemingly changed her tune.

Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon attend the screening of the Season 3 premiere of "Sex and the City" on June 1, 2000, in Los Angeles. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

“Samantha is present in Season 1 and more so in Season 2 via text,” Parker told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published last week. “It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of ‘Sex and the City’] to add the face to the text.”