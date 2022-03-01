Ulta Lift, separate and sculpt your lashes with this clever lash separator.

When it comes to the beauty habits of the stars, much of the routines and products they use seem unattainable, to say the least. Every so often, however, we are pleasantly surprised to find out that a humble (and affordable!) item holds a place in their hearts and consequently, it might work for us, too.

Kim Kardashian revealed in a Beauty Secrets segment for Vogue that she uses one such item in order to get defined and fanned-out lashes: a lash separator from Ulta that will only set you back $9.

This beauty tool has a series of skinny metal teeth, similar to a fine tooth comb, arranged in a contoured design to fit your eye shape. It works by separating each lash from the others for a more fluttery and open-eyed appearance. You can see a good before-and-after result in the review below:

It’s intended to be used after mascara is applied to avoid those pesky clumps while also helping to lift and create your desired lash shape. Once your mascara has dried slightly, you place the teeth under the lash line and wiggle upwards, similar to how you would apply mascara, in order to create space between lashes. You can also use it after false lash application to create a more seamless blend between the false lash band and your natural lash, and it can even be useful in getting lash extensions to lay back into place.

Reviewers on Ulta have called this ergonomically designed lash separator a much safer approach to singling out lashes compared to other methods (it’s been said that Audrey Hepburn’s makeup artist would actually use a safety pin to separate her lashes one by one). Fortunately, this tool can help you achieve the same doe-eyed gaze without the risk.

