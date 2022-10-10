Watch Kim Kardashian Get Brutally Booed At Rams Game

Kim Kardashian got a reality check at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

The SoFi Stadium fans fiercely booed “The Kardashians” star when she was shown on the Jumbotron. What at first sounded like cheers morphed into nasty jeers in a clip shared by People sportswriter Natasha Dye.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬



John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

The Rams faithful may have already been a tad ornery, as their defending Super Bowl champs were on their way to a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, sinking their record to 2-3.

Kim Kardashian makes the scene at the Rams game on Sunday. Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Kardashian can have a polarizing effect, despite her still-massive popularity. (And perhaps her ex Kanye West’s latest hateful antics didn’t help.)

Still, celebrity has its privileges, like Kardashian’s son Saint and a pal getting to check out the Rams’ Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl.

Saint and a friend check out the Rams' Vince Lombardi Trophy for winning the Super Bowl. Instagram