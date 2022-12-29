Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Plans On Having More Kids After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to rule out the idea of having more children and remarrying one day.

During Tuesday’s episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast, the Skims founder shared that she will “never say never” to potentially having a fifth child and “definitely” wants to tie the knot again.

Kardashian shares kids North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3; with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation,” the 42-year-old reality star said of having more children. “I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision.”

“Whatever’s meant to be will be,” she added.

In the meantime, the star asserted that she is “happy to take [her] time” and “soak up every minute of” being on a “solo mission” sans a relationship.

Telling the podcast host that she wants to spend “a few years” being single before plunging back into any serious relationships, Kardashian spoke up about her past relationships, including her previous three marriages.

“I feel, honestly, [that] my last marriage was my first real [one],” Kardashian said, referencing her 7-year long marriage to Ye.

“The first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” she said. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been.”

Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Ye from 2014 to 2021.

“I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm — it’s gonna work out,’” she added of tying the knot again.

Kim Kardashian is seen with her children North, Saint and Chicago in SoHo on Sept. 29, 2019, in New York City. Gotham/GC via Getty Images

Just eight months ago, the “The Kardashians” star who was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time, dropped hints during an “Access” interview about envisioning herself having as many children as her mom Kris Jenner, who has six kids.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow recommended egg freezing to which the mom of four replied, “I think embryos are the best way to go.”

Earlier this week while appearing on Monday’s episode of Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Kardashian got teary-eyed while opening up about the emotional difficulties of co-parenting with Ye.

“It’s hard ... Co-parenting, it’s really fucking hard,” she told Martinez.

She also shared that she’s worried any potential new romantic partners could be “scared” of dating her due to Ye’s recent behavior — which included threatening her ex-boyfriend Davidson and tweeting about “going death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Discussing her efforts to shield her kids from the Chicago rapper’s recent controversies, she reflected on her own upbringing with her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids,” she said. “That’s what I would want for them.”