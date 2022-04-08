As first pitches go, this one was a big hit.

When South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim tossed out the first pitch at the SSG Landers’ home opener against the KIA Tigers on Friday, she really threw herself into the activity.

As footage from the KBO League game shows, the Olympic skater didn’t just toss the ball; she acrobatically twisted and twirled her own body before balletically getting herself in place to throw a heater into the catcher’s mitt.

People were impressed the world over.

