'Seinfeld' Writer Says These Days Kramer Would Be In Both QAnon And Antifa

“Seinfeld” went off the air nearly 23 years ago, but Larry Charles, one of the show’s writers and directors, still wonders what the characters would be doing today.

Just a warning: It isn’t pretty.

Charles recently appeared on the Daily Beast’s “Fever Dreams” podcast to speculate about the current whereabouts of Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and George Costanza.

“When I thought about how ′Seinfeld’ would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and … wouldn’t Kramer be … a believer in QAnon? But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets,” Charles said.

On the other hand, Charles doesn’t think Elaine or George are doing so well either.

“Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab,” Charles said. “And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”

Charles didn’t speculate about what Jerry would be doing on the show, but you can hear his complete take below.