Kristen Bell Felt 'No Sparks Whatsoever' When She First Met Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are more of a “love at second sight” couple, it seems.

The “Frozen 2” actor revealed that when she met her now-husband and father of her two children at an intimate dinner party for a producer, all she could remember was how much he talked.

“I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like two months prior. And in retrospect, I realize [he] had just gotten out of a long relationship,” Bell says in an upcoming clip of her “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” interview. “The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!’”

“And then I didn’t know who he was,” Bell added. “I’m like, ‘Maybe is that one of the guys from ‘Jackass’ or something?’”

Shepard had a slightly different impression of their night together.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive at the premiere of "The Boss" on March 28, 2016, in Westwood, California.

“He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,’” she jokes. “And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.”

Fate brought them together again a second time, and then Shepard found a way to keep the conversation going and asked Bell out on an actual date.

“Two weeks later, we both met at a hockey game. We are both from Detroit and Red Wings fans. And we saw each other at the hockey game. Started to flirt. Left,” she said.

“And then a day after that I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?’ And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating,’” she said.

We all know what happens next, as the two later got married and now have two children: Delta Bell, 4, and Lincoln, 6. But both Bell and Shepard have been very candid about the ups and downs in their relationship and what it takes to make their marriage work.

“All these movies from the ’80s taught us that it’s love at first sight, and it is supposed to be easy and [that] all you have to do is find that person,” Bell said in an interview with People in March. “It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh, that was such a lie,’ because things that you work really, really, really hard for always yield the best results.”