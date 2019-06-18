Raptors Fans Relate To Kyle Lowry Removing Invisalign Braces To Speak At Parade

Kyle Lowry stands atop the basketball world as a member of the newly crowned NBA champion Toronto Raptors. He might also have made himself the people’s champion at Monday’s victory parade in Toronto by removing what appeared to be Invisalign braces (or a similar product) from his teeth before he spoke.
Check out the move here:
Lowry later departed for a “well-deserved vacation,” so he wasn’t available to comment, a team spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Invisalign tweeted a GIF of Lowry smiling, with the caption: “When you have that #invisalign level confidence.”
Many people on Twitter applauded Lowry’s quick transition at the celebration and found it charmingly relatable.
