Kylie Minogue Sets Her Sights On Las Vegas As 'Padam Padam' Soars

Kylie Minogue’s long-overdue U.S. comeback is set to continue this fall in Sin City.

The pop star on Thursday announced plans for her first-ever Las Vegas residency with a short video on social media. The show will kick off Nov. 3 at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ new, cabaret-style nightclub Voltaire, and is slated to wrap in January 2024.

“More than just a residency,” the clip declares as a snippet of “Vegas High,” a song that will appear on Minogue’s forthcoming 16th album “Tension,” is played.

Tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 9.

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

Minogue held a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday to announce the show, which she described as a mix of “intimate moments” and “flashy stuff.”

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 — at that time we said, ‘Oh, this feels like a Vegas show,’” she told Variety. “Then, when I did Aphrodite, which was a tour with so many waterworks in like precision fountains, my team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.’”

She continued: “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger — like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle, where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

Kylie Minogue says her new Las Vegas residency will be a mix of “intimate moments” and “flashy stuff.” Bravo via Getty Images

Minogue has seen a professional resurgence in the past few months.

Around the world, the Australian singer-songwriter has enjoyed a massive, era-defining music career on par with Madonna and Janet Jackson since the mid-1980s. In the U.S., however, Minogue’s mainstream successes have been fewer and farther between, with the exception of her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”

All of that changed this summer, when her latest single, “Padam Padam,” became a TikTok phenomenon and a dance club smash that was especially ubiquitous during LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

Appearing on “Today” earlier this summer, Minogue said she felt a “real sense of ... satisfaction” at being embraced by a new generation of fans ahead of the release of “Tension” this fall.

“It’s the stuff of dreams. To have something take off its own accord — I’m having the time of my life,” she said. “‘Padam’ has given me so much and I’m grateful for it. I love the messaging to all ages. ‘Padam’ is talking to the kids, to the longtime fans.”