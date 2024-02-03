'I Couldn't Take It': Larry David Reveals What Led Him To Attack Elmo On Live TV

Larry David isn’t backing down from his frustration with Elmo after he attacked the Muppet during a live segment on the “Today” show Thursday.
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, in an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” explained why he “throttled” Elmo much to the shock of the “Today” show hosts earlier in the day.
“Yeah, yeah, I did it,” said David, who was initially hesitant to discuss the wild on-air moment.
“Elmo was talking, OK? I was waiting to be interviewed and Elmo was – he was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word and I was going ‘oh my God, oh my God, I don’t think I could take another second of this.’”
The beloved red monster appeared on the “Today” show after “checking in” with social media users in a viral post on X earlier in the week.
David, who interrupted the show as hosts tossed to Al Roker for a weather report, went up to the Muppet and grabbed his face before walking away with a smirk.
He later apologized to Elmo but, on Meyers, he appeared to walk it back.
“I couldn’t take it,” said David, who is doing press rounds for the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
“And you know what? I would do it again.”