'Embarrassed': Ex-GOP Governor Slams Candidates Over Trump Support

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) named the “lowlight” of the first GOP presidential debate as he knocked Republican candidates’ support for Donald Trump if he becomes the party’s nominee even if he’s convicted of a felony.

Six of the eight candidates on the debate stage raised their hand on Wednesday after Fox News’ Bret Baier asked whether they’d back the former president as their “party’s choice” if he’s “convicted in a court of law.”

Advertisement

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Hogan on Thursday how the debate moment – which included cheers from the crowd – sums up where the party is at the moment.

“Well that was the lowlight of the entire debate. I mean I was embarrassed and disgusted by it. Look, we’ve got to let the court cases play themselves out, we can’t – everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty but no man is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Hogan said.

″And for six people to raise their hand and say ‘I would put a convicted felon in the White House,’ it’s just beyond comprehension. I mean in most states, convicted felons don’t even have the right to vote. They’re not registered voters but we would put them in the White House.”

Two of the candidates who did not respond to Baier’s question with a raised hand were former federal prosecutors: ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Advertisement

The debate crowd peppered Christie with boos after he said that “someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct” while Hutchinson argued that Trump could be disqualified from becoming president under the Constitution.