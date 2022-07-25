GOP Primary Winners Like Maryland's 'QAnon Whack Job' Will Hurt Party: Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox has "no chance of winning" the general election. Brian Witte/Associated Press

The Republican Party is being hurt by far-right candidates, including the “QAnon whack job” who won Maryland’s gubernatorial primary but doesn’t have a chance of beating his Democratic opponent, the state’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan warned Sunday.

Advertisement

“I would not support the guy. I wouldn’t let him in the governor’s office, let alone vote for him for the governor’s office,” Hogan told host Jonathan Karl.

Hogan is convinced Cox has no chance of winning. And he fears the scenario is being repeated across the nation with similar fringe Republican candidates winning party primaries.

“It’s a big loss for the Republican Party,” Hogan said. “We have no chance of saving that governor’s seat.”

He sees what’s happening now as a protracted battle for the “heart and soul” of the Republican Party amid the prospect of a significant loss of power.

Advertisement

It’s only going to get worse if Trump declares before the midterms that he’s running for the presidency again, Hogan warned.

A Trump reelection bid In “competitive places and purple battlefields is going to cost us” seats, as voters fearful of the extremist former president and the candidates he supports will abandon the Republican Party, he said.

Hogan said the situation “makes me more determined than ever to continue the battle to win over the Republican Party, and take us back to a bigger tent, more Reagan-esque, party.”

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he admitted.

Check out the full interview below: