Donald Trump called on his supporters Sunday to bombard Laurene Powell Jobs with complaints because of her investment in The Atlantic, which reported that the president has called fallen war heroes “suckers” and “losers.”

“Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her,” Trump presumed in a tweet about his widow. He blasted The Atlantic, which he described as a “Radical Left Magazine” run by a “con man” — Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who wrote the Atlantic’s bombshell story published last Thursday. (Trump has also called Goldberg a “slimeball.”)

Trump urged his followers to hound Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. “Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!” Trump tweeted.

Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Jobs’ Emerson Collective holds a majority stake in The Atlantic magazine. The billionaire philanthropist is the sixth-richest woman in the world.

The Atlantic article cited multiple accounts of shocking incidents when Trump denigrated military service members, including referring to fallen war heroes as “losers” and “suckers.” It also revealed details of the president’s refusal to visit the graves of America’s war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery while he was in France in 2018. A number of other journalists — including from Fox News, which is usually supportive of Trump — have confirmed the story. Trump has denied everything.

Jobs has not responded to Trump’s tweet targeting her.

Goldberg said on CNN Sunday that the Atlantic piece is just the “tip of the iceberg” of what’s going to come out concerning Trump.

“I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation, and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks,” Goldberg told Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources.” “We have a responsibility and we’re going to do it regardless of what he [Trump] says.”

Trump’s tweet blasting Jobs got furious pushback from critics, especially after his recent attacks on what he calls “cancel culture” by “evil people” on the left who silence voices that disagree with them.

Several critics on Twitter reported Trump’s tweet as a violation of Twitter’s policy against “targeted harassment.” Conservative pundit Bill Kristol pointed out that Trump appallingly indicated in 2013 tweet that it was wrong for Jobs to have a boyfriend two years after her husband died and left her “everything.”

Stop harassing Americans — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2020

On Sunday morning, Trump is urging the harassment of Steve Jobs’ widow in a desperate attempt to distract from the corroborated facts of his appalling denigration of American soldiers as “losers” & “suckers.”



I prefer presidents who wake up reflecting on how to improve lives. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) September 6, 2020

Trump seems to have been obsessed with Laurene Powell Jobs for a while--a friend remembered this creepy tweet from a couple of years after Steve Jobs' death. Trump's an awful president--but it's also worth remembering occasionally what a sick and deformed human being he is. https://t.co/4iWzmF3IIe — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 6, 2020

Is this that cancel culture I've heard so much about? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 6, 2020

Reported for targeted harassment — KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 6, 2020

REPORTED



Targeted harassment. — 🌊Christine #BidenHarris2020🌊 (@CHR1ST1N3P) September 6, 2020

Trump just asked his supporters to harass a deadman's (Steve Jobs') widow. Laurene Powell Jobs spends her life donating her time & money to make sure America is a better place. Every little thing she does is for the good of America.



Thank you @laurenepowell!

Who's with me? — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 6, 2020

