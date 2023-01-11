Leslie Jones Had A Psychic Sketch Her Future Soul Mate And... Wow

Leslie Jones has seen her future soul mate on paper ― and she is ticked. (Watch the video below.)

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Tonight Show,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star told host Jimmy Fallon that she had a psychic draw a picture of her forever partner.

“Does this look like the man that can handle my caresses?” Jones asked as she held up the fortuneteller’s purported sketch. “Does this look like the man that’s going to survive any type of night with me? No! No!”

And she had a message for her paranormally conjured beau.

“Please leave my Amazon package on the steps! And get the [fuck] off my porch!” she said.

Jones will be the first guest host of “The Daily Show” in the wake of host Trevor Noah’s departure. But she probably won’t be expecting to find a soul mate backstage next week― or anytime soon.