Lil' Kim Celebrates 'Queens' Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion

The rap legend shared an Instagram post Monday night, writing a heartfelt note to the two artists after their song, “Savage,” won the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

“SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS‼️ To my 2 beautiful Queens‼️” she wrote.

The “Crush On You” rapper commended Megan Thee Stallion for her work ethic, calling her an “amazing talent.” She also included a sweet note about the artist’s mother, Holly, who died in March 2019: “Always keep your head to the sky and know you have made your Mommy proud!”

Lil’ Kim then addressed Beyoncé, calling the singer her “Queen Bee Soul Sister.”

“I love you sooo much,” she wrote. “We came up together and as hard as I saw you work I always knew there was something special about you. You worked so hard to get to where you are and I knew that one day everything that you accomplished would be rewarded.”

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion both made waves at the Grammys on Sunday.

“Savage” earned them a Grammy for Best Rap Performance before the broadcast even began. It was Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever Grammy. She took home a total of three Grammys this year, including a win in the Best New Artist category. Her win marked the first time a female rapper won in that category since Lauryn Hill took home the Grammy in 1999. Later in the night, Megan Thee Stallion joined Cardi B for a show-stopping performance of their song, “WAP.”

Beyoncé won four Grammys, bringing her total wins to 28 — which broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist.

Lil’ Kim and Beyoncé have publicly shown their admiration for each other before.

In 2017, Beyoncé memorably channeled five of the rapper’s iconic looks for Halloween.

Lil’ Kim wrote at that time that she was “speechless and honored.”