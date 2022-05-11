In Jan. 6 Audio, Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Will Be 'The Best Person To Have' In Charge

Graham: “We will actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. It’ll take a while. People will calm down. People will [say]: ‘Don’t want to be associated with that.’ This is a group within a group. What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, ‘We’re better than this.’”

Martin: “And Biden will be better, right?”

Graham: “Yeah, totally, he’ll be maybe the best person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?”