'This Is War': Lindsey Graham Clucks At New York Officials Over Chick-Fil-A Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has declared “war” over a New York bill that poses a conflict with Chick-fil-A’s “closed on Sundays” policy.
The South Carolina senator took to social media on Friday to criticize New York State officials over the bill, which would require restaurants that are part of the state’s highway system rest areas to be open seven days a week.
The bill “wouldn’t immediately apply” to restaurants currently operating at the state rest areas, but would impact future contracts for food service there, The Associated Press noted.
“This is war,” wrote Graham in defense of the fast-food chain, which has maintained founder S. Truett Cathy’s policy for employees to use Sundays to spend time with family or worship.
Graham later shared a picture of him in front of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in midtown Manhattan, a location that wouldn’t be impacted if the bill were to become law, to “send a clear message.”
“Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!” Graham wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
He noted if the bill goes forward, he’d introduce legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires Chick-fil-A to open on Sunday.
“New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered,” he wrote.
A number of critics on X mocked Graham for his “clear message” about the chicken sandwich spot.