1 Couple Calls It Quits On 'Love Is Blind' — But The Drama Is Just Beginning

Netflix just released three new episodes from Season 6 of “Love Is Blind” on Wednesday — and the drama is yet another roller coaster ride this week.
All of the couples go through ups and downs in Episodes 7-9 — with one couple calling it quits in one of the most confusing conversations we’ve seen all season. The couples settle back home in Charlotte, North Carolina, meet each other’s friends and families, and have big conversations about race, parenthood and their fears. We even get to see the return of Jessica, who has emerged as a fan favorite for her tell-it-like-it-is moments on the show.
But now that everyone is back to their new reality, the couples’ worries and uncertainties have come into clear focus.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about this week’s episodes in this live-blog post. Catch up below.
This 'Love Is Blind' Fan Favorite Needs To Be On Bravo — Stat
It really sucks that the only truly likable person this season is barely on the show! Her interview with production made me laugh, but also how is Jimmy pulling girls who look like Jessica? That’s the real question of this season. — Cambria
'Cause, whew, that man is not cute. — Erin
They need to air how the camera crew responded to Jessica’s “dangling temptation” remark at the reunion. Just based on her brief interaction with them, I’m sure their facial expressions were pretty funny. — Elyse
I want to see Jessica on Bravo. Where’s “Real Housewives of Charlotte?” — Taryn
This Freudian Slip On 'Love Is Blind' Was Hilarious
Also, Jessica was such a class act, saying that she hopes for Chelsea’s sake that they are in love. She also at one point said that Chelsea is beautiful in her own right. — Cambria
I said not this Freudian slip being a double-entendre, too! Jeramey is acting like I expected Jimmy to be acting with Jessica. I’m really just waiting for Jimmy and Jessica to finally meet. Shit is gonna hit the fan. — Taryn
Could A Zack And Bliss Moment Play Out On This Season Of 'Love Is Blind'?
Yeah, agreed, Erin! I’m not super invested in this couple, so I really couldn't care less. I think this is just Laura stirring up some drama, honestly. If she was truly secure in their connection, she wouldn’t have cared. I also don’t think what Sarah Ann did was that bad? Considering that couples break up all the time on “LIB,” she was just shooting her shot. Maybe Sarah Ann thought it could pan out like Zack and Bliss? — Elyse
I think Jeramey handled this whole thing in the best way he could, but he really went off the rails with how he handled meeting up with Sarah Ann. I’m a little confused about what happened between the DM and then how poorly he handled their meeting. But you could see that he was still into Sarah Ann just based on his conversation with Amy on the beach during the honeymoons. He kept talking about Sarah Ann to the point that Amy felt uncomfortable. — Cambria
Chelsea Might Be The Most Insecure 'Love Is Blind' Contestant Ever
Also, Chelsea is clingy and this was all about her insecurity over Jimmy seeing a photo of Jessica. He shouldn’t have said what he said about the sex, but Chelsea is a nightmare, so I don’t blame him anymore. Her baby voice throughout this fight also drove me nuts. — Cambria
Chelsea is clingy because she’s insecure. This is just another reason why Chelsea needs to be in therapy and not getting married, because if she were in therapy she’d learn that what she has is an anxious attachment style, and she can’t rely on others to make her feel secure with who she is. She’s got to do that on her own. I also think that Chelsea has a certain vision of what she “thinks” love is supposed to look like — i.e., the person should kiss her every day and give her compliments all the time. That shit is shallow, Chelsea. Someone can go through the motions of performing cliched acts of affection, but secretly resent you. — Elyse
This is the kind of couple that would cause me to turn the TV all the way down and press my ear to the wall during their arguments if I was their neighbor, but it would get old quick. I feel like they’re arguing about the same shit every time and it just keeps getting worse. Chelsea’s insecurities are going to continue to show up and Jimmy is going to question his decision every time that happens. — Taryn
The baby voice sent me into the stratosphere. I would be so thoroughly irked and repulsed if my partner did that regularly. And these two are like walking powder kegs. Tracking kisses? Instructing him to say “I love you” a certain way? Are y’all on the playground, or are y’all grown adults getting married?
Jimmy also disclosed that he saw a picture of Jessica in an effort to be transparent with his fiancee, and Chelsea immediately jumped to conclusions. Then, when he expresses that you’re smothering him, you flip out. Girl, you have to work on that. Anxious attachment is IT, Elyse. — Ruth
This 'Love Is Blind' Breakup Conversation Was Just Plain Confusing
Honestly, I don’t totally understand Kenneth’s reasons for wanting to end their relationship either, Erin! He took no accountability for Brittany’s feelings and made it out like she was in the wrong for even expressing her concerns. Also, waking up someone in the middle of the night for affection, and then being mad that this person is annoyed rather than reciprocal, is bizarre and controlling. It’s like he’s only open to affection on his own terms. I honestly think he wasn’t feeling Brittany and was just looking for a reason to flee, so he used Brittany’s confrontation about her feeling like something was off as a way to break up. I also thought it was weird how he casually just called someone after they broke up and told him he was coming over. I’m convinced he was calling the aquarium to let Flipper know he’s single again. — Elyse
Kenneth is an odd duck and nothing about him ever made much sense to me, so I'm not totally surprised with the way he ended things with Brittany. I thought it was so weird that he tried to use waking her up in the middle of the night to prove that he does actually show affection and then gaslit her for not wanting the affection after being woken up out of sleep? The whole thing is really bizarre, and I agree with Elyse that he just wasn’t into her and used the confrontation as an opportunity to end things. Him proceeding to immediately go back on his phone while she was crying was just awful, and he has a lot of growing up to do. — Cambria
I truly just think these just weren’t a match. I don’t fault one over the other; I just don’t think their personalities mesh well together. Also, the fact that they are trying to get married on this show in their mid-20s felt like a lot. Like, slow down, y’all have time. Brittany deserves someone who is going to show up for her, and she doesn’t have to pull teeth to get them to communicate with or actually see her. Kenneth deserves someone who understands him. I don’t think either of them had that, and their final conversation illuminated that. They just move through the world differently and that’s OK. That spark wasn’t there. Brittany wanted it to be. Kenneth chose logic over empathy and made it easy to leave because it seems like he knew he wasn’t getting what he wanted either. I’m just glad they ended things before they wasted too much of each other’s time. — Taryn
The editing was … odd. I feel like their relationship lacked desire — actual, sensual desire and “crave,” as they said — and piggybacking off of Taryn, they’re just not each other’s person. It was telling that Kenneth was immediately ready to pack it up and call it quits. I don’t know whether to call it immaturity or self-awareness, but I have a feeling that this had been building up between these two. He struggled to bridge the disconnect and basically said, “That’s your experience, not mine, Brittany.” There was minimal effort made to be better for her, understand their respective love languages, etc. It was just an abrupt “that’s not enough for us to get married,” which is true, admittedly. Still annoyed with him for only giving Brittany one singular hug, but I do hope they find their people. — Ruth
We Have A Theory About Johnny And Amy On 'Love Is Blind'
OK, Elyse, I’m glad you said this because I was thinking the same thing. When they brought up a vasectomy, I gasped! Every time they talk about sex, I’m like, HELLO, CONDOMS. — Erin
This conversation was super weird! They acted like there were no options in the world other than Amy getting on birth control or Johnny getting a vasectomy, which seems extreme. Sorry, but I think they’re definitely already having sex AND using condoms. — Cambria
Oh, I like this, Cambria! Maybe they are having sex already, and just don’t want their families to know? — Elyse
*Screams from a megaphone* We need to bring back sex education in the schools! STAT! And this conversation is not a Southern, Bible Belt-coded purity litmus test, per se, because Johnny is from New Jersey, so let’s get that out of the way. I completely understand not wanting kids until you’re financially secure; personally, I wholeheartedly agree. What I don’t understand is the residual trauma causing such a visceral reaction from Johnny regarding an unplanned pregnancy.
Did you accidentally get someone else pregnant in a previous relationship? Was there a pregnancy scare? What is the root cause of this concern? I know he alluded to wanting to be better than his parents, which is valid, but I am still bewildered. I wish they knew that other options and forms of birth control are available — and I found it fascinating that the word “abortion” was not mentioned at all. But the beauty of being pro-choice is that one can handle a pregnancy however they please. — Ruth
Chelsea Might Not Look Like Megan Fox — But She Does Resemble These Celebrities
I saw someone say that Chelsea actually looks like a mix between Adele and Natalie Nunn — and that’s where I’m at. But I found it so, so funny that they didn’t immediately bring up Megan Fox. — Erin
Yes, I keep seeing Adele and Natalie Nunn, which I totally get! I also do think she has some resemblances to Megan Fox, but she knows — and we all know — that she doesn’t actually look like her. I just think it’s funny that she brought it up to her friends on camera, and that’s because she knows that she said it to get Jimmy to choose her and it’s more than likely going to be used in the show. She told on herself by even bringing it up. — Cambria
I hollered! It really does give Adele and Natalie Nunn. The commitment to delusion is kind of admirable, though. I can’t lie. — Taryn
If I’m ever begging my friends to verify that I look like, let’s say, Zendaya, (when I, in fact, look nothing like her) to appease a man’s expectations? If I’m ever down that bad? Please pull me aside. That was so painful to watch, y’all. — Ruth
Kenneth Was Doing 1 Irritating Thing In Nearly Every 'Love Is Blind' Scene
Elyse, LMAOOOOO. I was so, so annoyed seeing Kenneth all up in his phone immediately after the honeymoon. It was like every scene! Brittany was trying to get their apartment set up and there he was just on his phone. They were in the middle of a conversation on the couch and there he was on the phone. I wanted Brittany to snatch that phone right out of his hands. Kenneth makes for a terrible partner just off the strength of this — and he’s not coming across well on this show. Like, what is his personality? — Erin
I was LIVID. I think Kenneth is the type of person who has been adultified and called “an old soul” his entire life, so he thought that at age 25, marriage is the natural next step. But he clearly does not have the emotional intelligence or bandwidth to be a cognizant husband yet. Like, sir, Brittany is crying and you gave her one lil’ hug? I almost wanted to throw my remote at the TV. — Ruth
I was already feeling bad for Brittany, but these scenes just made me feel even worse for her. I also love how they edited him talking about how amazing it was to be off his phone and unplugging, along with the scenes of him just on his phone constantly. I was so irritated watching her try to talk to him and get the apartment set up while he just sat on his phone and ignored her. I’m glad she ended it pretty quickly after. — Cambria
Y’all are so right. Kenneth did not want to be there. He lit up when he got his phone back and was able to talk to his folks. We don’t know how he is in relationships, but it’s clear that he didn’t have enough of a connection with Brittany to get off of his damn phone and get to know her past the pods. He seems to know what a husband is on paper, but in practice, I didn’t see it. I barely saw partner. — Taryn
The 'Love Is Blind' Cast Members All Have 1 Surprising Thing In Common
Also, Clay having that big-ass house definitely warmed me up to him — like, oh, he makes smart financial decisions and is able to own a home. He just seems so immature everywhere else that this really shocked me. — Erin
It did warm me up to him too, and he had a vision board! I just need him to go to therapy, and he could be great! — Cambria
OK, Jeramey’s home was super creepy to me! I felt very validated when Laura described it as “serial killer,” because I was thinking the same thing. And for Clay, I thought it was really cute that he had a vision board! — Elyse
Jeramey’s home was what I envisioned Matthew’s to be. It was uncomfortably immaculate. I’m like, "Do you live here, or is this an Airbnb?" — Taryn
I’m just glad we did not see flies in anyone’s toilet. (Looking at you, Cole from Season 3!) — Ruth
Clay Has Daddy Issues — And It's Kind Of A Bore On 'Love Is Blind'
I do like that he can communicate all of this and talk about it. I just think he shouldn’t have gone on this show before going to therapy. Why do all of these contestants come on this show when what they really need is therapy? AD will end up being collateral damage in all this. — Cambria
It felt like an orchestrated moment where the producers were like: “OK! Trauma dump in three, two, one!” Like, personally, I did not need to know all that. I presume he and AD discussed it in the pods — hence why she was relatively unfazed by the discussion — but my God. Echoing Cambria, you should not go on this show if you haven’t done some internal work. Your parents’ words and actions will impact you for a lifetime, but at what point do you take some accountability, attempt to reverse the damage, and chart your own path? The self-awareness is the first step, but then what? You’re too grown for the “woe is me,” Clay. — Ruth
I honestly wonder if he’s sharing all these things because he wants there to be an excuse if he eventually cheats on AD — like, “I can’t help it; this is how I was raised.” It just seems like some weird foreshadowing to me. Also, when Clay said something along the lines of “my mom doesn’t know all the trips my dad took me on to cheat on her,” I kept on thinking, “Well, she knows now, buddy.” — Elyse
Clay’s daddy issues bore me. There’s nothing new and exciting about the brand of ain’t shit he’s bringing. He could’ve at least spiced it up. It gives “poor me, my daddy cheated on my mom and now instead of working it out in therapy, I’m going to use it as a non-committal crutch and go on a reality show where the objective is to get married but don’t be mad at me if I cheat.” Groundbreaking. — Taryn
Say that, Taryn! — Ruth
Kenneth Finally Showed Emotion On 'Love Is Blind' — And It Was Over An Animal
The “Love Is Blind” editors chose violence in this scene with Kenneth and Brittany on the boat. Like, it was mostly awkward silences! And then a short conversation about physical touch. Kenneth just seems so closed off to Brittany that I just want this to end immediately. — Erin
HAHA, this edit was so good. Give these editors an Emmy! Kenneth showed more emotion about the dolphins than anything having to do with Brittany this entire season. I really feel for her because it seems like she is trying, but he’s just giving her nothing. — Cambria
It really irritated me! Sir, if you don’t cuddle your partner on this once-in-a-lifetime boat experience?! Yes, you want a partner who you can sit in silence with and just enjoy their company, but there was little enjoyment to be found. Brittany clearly desired some intimacy, and Kenneth could not pick up on her signals (and even her direct ask). Once again, they maybe value each other as friends, but whether they actually desire each other on a romantic level? Questionable. — Ruth
That Whole Conversation About Race On 'Love Is Blind' Was Just Weird
What became clear to me from this conversation, though, is that Brittany has dated outside of her race before — specifically, Black men. Meanwhile, this seems like something a bit newer to Kenneth. It is beyond me that he, a Black man, is just now thinking about that with his partner. Seems very “Bachelor” Matt James-esque to me. That should’ve been discussed in the pods when they were touching on race and identity initially. — Ruth
I wrote this down because I was like WTF does this even mean, but Brittany said, word for word, that AD was making sure “he’s in the right head space of our Black excellence.” I’m glad you knew what she was trying to say, Ruth, because I sure as hell didn’t! — Cambria
This is what happens when “Black excellence” has become a buzzword with very little interrogation of its meaning! — Ruth
I’ve already gotten to a place of cringe when I hear the words “Black excellence,” but hearing those words come out of a white woman’s mouth took it to a new level. Brittany. Girl. I know you’ve dated Black men before, but you don’t have to repeat everything you hear on Black TikTok. — Taryn
Another thing that I clocked as weird was that Brittany kept saying, “I identify as a white woman; she identifies as a Black woman.” Like, girl, you don’t get to identify as anything. You’re a white woman. It was such an odd way to word it. Maybe she was nervous, but it felt like she was a PC robot that was malfunctioning. — Cambria
Right, Cambria. Like, bless your heart, dear. Still laughing at the fact that she said of “our Black excellence,” because who is the “our” in that situation, beloved? You are Caucasian! However, I will say, I am glad that she deferred to Kenneth’s opinion as opposed to becoming defensive about AD asking a very valid question: Is she equipped to raise Black children? And what Kenneth said really does ring true; my people are going to want to see your allyship and commitment in action, not just empty words.
The two definitely like each other, but there is much more to be discussed about the viability of their partnership. — Ruth