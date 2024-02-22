1 Couple Calls It Quits On 'Love Is Blind' — But The Drama Is Just Beginning

Netflix

This 'Love Is Blind' Breakup Conversation Was Just Plain Confusing

This breakup was so odd to me. I can’t tell if it was bad editing or if their conversation was just so stilted that it just literally didn’t make sense. I left this situation only wishing the best for Brittany because she just came across as a really lovely person who wanted to find love. She was open, honest and probably would have been fun to watch if she had been matched with someone who had a personality. — Erin



Honestly, I don’t totally understand Kenneth’s reasons for wanting to end their relationship either, Erin! He took no accountability for Brittany’s feelings and made it out like she was in the wrong for even expressing her concerns. Also, waking up someone in the middle of the night for affection, and then being mad that this person is annoyed rather than reciprocal, is bizarre and controlling. It’s like he’s only open to affection on his own terms. I honestly think he wasn’t feeling Brittany and was just looking for a reason to flee, so he used Brittany’s confrontation about her feeling like something was off as a way to break up. I also thought it was weird how he casually just called someone after they broke up and told him he was coming over. I’m convinced he was calling the aquarium to let Flipper know he’s single again. — Elyse



Kenneth is an odd duck and nothing about him ever made much sense to me, so I'm not totally surprised with the way he ended things with Brittany. I thought it was so weird that he tried to use waking her up in the middle of the night to prove that he does actually show affection and then gaslit her for not wanting the affection after being woken up out of sleep? The whole thing is really bizarre, and I agree with Elyse that he just wasn’t into her and used the confrontation as an opportunity to end things. Him proceeding to immediately go back on his phone while she was crying was just awful, and he has a lot of growing up to do. — Cambria



I truly just think these just weren’t a match. I don’t fault one over the other; I just don’t think their personalities mesh well together. Also, the fact that they are trying to get married on this show in their mid-20s felt like a lot. Like, slow down, y’all have time. Brittany deserves someone who is going to show up for her, and she doesn’t have to pull teeth to get them to communicate with or actually see her. Kenneth deserves someone who understands him. I don’t think either of them had that, and their final conversation illuminated that. They just move through the world differently and that’s OK. That spark wasn’t there. Brittany wanted it to be. Kenneth chose logic over empathy and made it easy to leave because it seems like he knew he wasn’t getting what he wanted either. I’m just glad they ended things before they wasted too much of each other’s time. — Taryn



The editing was … odd. I feel like their relationship lacked desire — actual, sensual desire and “crave,” as they said — and piggybacking off of Taryn, they’re just not each other’s person. It was telling that Kenneth was immediately ready to pack it up and call it quits. I don’t know whether to call it immaturity or self-awareness, but I have a feeling that this had been building up between these two. He struggled to bridge the disconnect and basically said, “That’s your experience, not mine, Brittany.” There was minimal effort made to be better for her, understand their respective love languages, etc. It was just an abrupt “that’s not enough for us to get married,” which is true, admittedly. Still annoyed with him for only giving Brittany one singular hug, but I do hope they find their people. — Ruth