MAD Magazine Is Winding Down And Fans Are Devastated

MAD Magazine, the iconic comic that taught generations of kids to laugh at the absurdity of the world around them, will no longer publish monthly new content, according to reports.

The magazine known for its gap-toothed mascot Alfred E. Neuman and his “what, me worry?” slogan has been published for nearly 70 years.

Newsstand circulation will come to an end after the August issue, per The Hollywood Reporter. Subscribers and comic shops will continue to receive MAD, but starting in the fall those issues will feature old material repackaged with new covers.

In what may be a small silver lining, publisher DC plans to produce end-of-the-year editions with new material, MAD books and special collections, THR reported.

DC confirmed the news in a statement to ABC:

“After issue #10 this fall there will no longer be new content ― except for the end-of-year specials which will always be all new. So starting with issue #11 the magazine will feature classic, best-of and nostalgic content from the last 67 years.”

Publisher William M. Gaines and editor Harvey Kurtzman launched MAD in 1952. Over the years, the magazine earned a reputation for its unforgiving satire of authority figures, especially politicians (and presidents in particular), and its pop culture parodies, including send-ups of movies and TV shows. It was also known for regular features, including Spy vs. Spy, Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions and the Fold-In (a back cover that revealed a gag when folded just right).

MAD published often wordless comics by longtime artist Sergio Aragonés, including the recurring A Mad Look At... feature as well as his tiny drawings that appeared in the margins throughout each issue.

But in perhaps a writing-on-the-wall sign of how the magazine’s cultural footprint had shrunk, a MAD-based insult by President Donald Trump didn’t quite hit home. Trump compared South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg to MAD’s famous mascot.

“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” Trump told Politico in May.

Buttigieg blew it off.

“I’ll be honest, I had to Google that. I guess it’s a generational thing, I didn’t get the reference,” Buttigieg said. “It’s kinda funny, I guess.”

But to fans from those generations, MAD was a part of their lives ― and they’re devastated:

I am profoundly sad to hear that after 67 years, MAD Magazine is ceasing publication. I can’t begin to describe the impact it had on me as a young kid – it’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird. Goodbye to one of the all-time greatest American institutions. #ThanksMAD pic.twitter.com/01Ya4htdSR — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 4, 2019

Al, I feel your pain. Mad was worth reading just for the Sergio Aragones cartoons in the margins alone! https://t.co/hO8889I3oC — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) July 4, 2019

Omg I’m crushed. One of the best comedy mags ever published. #ThanksMAD https://t.co/kVBlljSLay — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) July 4, 2019

I was an intern at MAD Magazine in 1994. I had no apt in NY so I kept my belongings in the archives & took a daypack & crashed on couches for 3 months.

In the writers room they had a drum kit to do rim shots on bad jokes. Great memories. I’ll miss it https://t.co/xGjrTeefXI — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) July 4, 2019

I literally grew up reading MAD Magazine.

Sorry to hear it's going away. pic.twitter.com/6SjwpypLmj — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 4, 2019

This is how I feel right now, @MADmagazine pic.twitter.com/keo0jQkQOS — Manga University (@mangauniversity) July 4, 2019

If the rumors are true and MAD Magazine is shutting down, it's a shame and also an important reminder-



Support satire

Support art

Support artists



otherwise they fade away.#MADMagazine pic.twitter.com/TEW9gzvh9N — Jim Zub (@JimZub) July 4, 2019

Probably my single favorite part of MAD Magazine was the words Don Martin would come up with for sound effects. A full list of them here: https://t.co/TIZ5d05aWw

In Chicago my friend @yourpaldoug and I adopted two kittens and named them Fweep and Sproing. - RS pic.twitter.com/Maobg3Lahd — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) July 4, 2019

MAD MAGAZINE is one of the biggest reasons why I became a cartoonist. It was a staple. A constant. It was funny. Brilliant. Stupid. And was almost exclusively loaded with great art.

It’s ending, and this is the end of an era.@MADmagazine pic.twitter.com/nxVtV7ittV — (((Judd Winick))) (@JuddWinick) July 4, 2019

MAD magazine is literally the only reason I know who Spiro Agnew is. https://t.co/8OAV4kilS3 — crazy for (don) swayze (@maggieserota) July 4, 2019

So sad. My kids still love @MADmagazine. And I know everything I know about the Towering Inferno from it aka #thetoweringsterno. https://t.co/fBeN4O4UnD — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) July 4, 2019

Today won't end. Goodbye, MAD Magazine. As a youngster I was a huge fan of the 70's era, as a young adult I rediscovered the 50's comics, as an old nerd I somehow became a contributor (often working w/@colorkitten) for the last decade +. Getting the e-mail today was crushing. — Evan Dorkin (@evandorkin) July 4, 2019

MAD Magazine deserves credit for being home to SPY VS SPY, created by a Cuban refugee who didn't speak English and was able to portray the pettiness of international espionage completely without dialogue. Antonio Prohias was a genius and is just as relevant today. pic.twitter.com/e4t7iWbA2r — SPBurke (@S_P_Burke) July 4, 2019

Mad Magazine was the first magazine I ever loved, and a regular part of my life from ages 8 to 12. Pretty sure it’s the first thing I ever read that said, “The world is crazy & full of dumb people but if you can laugh at it you’ll be okay.” Indispensable. https://t.co/L79uuOIsIZ — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) July 4, 2019

Thank you and goodbye, @MADmagazine. I loved you. — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) July 4, 2019

Super Sky Point to Mad Magazine. Yet another casualty of technological “progress.” #RIP, Alfred E., you sweet gap-toothed bastard. pic.twitter.com/biM8bJRAaC — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 4, 2019

The first satirical pop culture event of the 50’s. Set the stage for so much that followed. https://t.co/kJPksMNdrL — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) July 4, 2019

If #MADMagazine ceasing publication isn't one of the first signs of the apocalypse, it darn well SHOULD be. 😳https://t.co/1jcPTM7Tuh — Sean McDevitt (@smcdevitt2011) July 4, 2019

Be sad that a cultural touchstone of humor is going away.



Lament that the publisher is shutting it down.



But-

Were you buying it?

Were your kids?

Did you give it a passing thought before these rumors popped up?



There you go.#MADMagazine pic.twitter.com/EPfS12GCLZ — Jim Zub (@JimZub) July 4, 2019