Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

Madonna is officially on the mend following a bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital for several days last month.

The Queen of Pop shared a statement on her social media platforms Monday and thanked her supporters for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement” amid her recent health scare.

“I have felt your love,” she wrote. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Her first moments in the hospital were spent thinking of her six children and, later, her fans and creative team who were expecting to see her on stage this summer, she said.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who had bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna was hospitalized last month with a "serious bacterial infection," according to manager Guy Oseary. via Associated Press

Prior to her hospitalization, Madonna had been in rehearsals for her Celebration Tour, which was slated to kick off this Saturday in Vancouver, Canada. The “current plan” is to open the tour in Europe in October and reschedule the entire North American leg at an unspecified date, she said.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she wrote.

Madonna’s comments came nearly two weeks after her manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she’d “developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay” in intensive care.

According to multiple reports, the seven-time Grammy winner was found unresponsive, though details of her condition remain scarce.

Last week, Madonna’s friend Rosie O’Donnell shared a few updates on her longtime pal, with whom she co-starred in 1992’s “A League of Their Own.”

