Maggie Haberman Spots Surprise ‘Confession’ From Trump In New Interview

LOADING ERROR LOADING

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Donald Trump’s comments to Megyn Kelly on Thursday caught at least one person close to the former president off guard.

“That was a surprisingly candid statement that one person who is an ally of his described as a ‘confession’ to me about an hour ago,” Haberman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Advertisement

She was referring to Trump’s response to a question about the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, in which he not only indicated it was in retaliation for his own impeachments, but suggested they were only just getting started.

“I think had they not done it to me... perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them,” Trump told Megyn Kelly, then took it a step further: “And this is gonna happen with indictments, too.”

Haberman said some Republicans are worried the admission could hurt the party during next year’s election.

“That is something people had been hoping to avoid him saying explicitly around this Biden impeachment inquiry because it does make it seem as if it is less on the level,” she said. “It makes it harder for Republicans who are gonna get dragged into this to sell it in districts that are more centrist.”

Advertisement