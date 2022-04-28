Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

“I don’t know on those things,” she added. “I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

The text was among many turned over by Meadows, and it was highlighted by CNN recently.

A group in Greene’s district has called for a judge to keep her off the ballot for reelection because the 14th Amendment bars insurrectionists from holding office.