Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters

In what appeared to be a reassurance aimed at white supremacist Nick Fuentes — Donald Trump’s new dinner companion — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) insisted Friday that the former president will definitely pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists once he’s back in the Oval Office.

Fuentes, an unabashed sexist, racist and antisemite, dined with Trump and his pal Ye at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening — though Trump has insisted on Truth Social that he had no idea who Fuentes was.

Axios reported Friday that Fuentes complained to Trump at dinner that the former president’s backers were upset about his lack of support for the insurrectionists.

Ye — the rapper formerly known as Kanye West — said on a video posted to Twitter about the meeting that he also complained to Trump about his failure to pardon the rioters.

Greene complained on Twitter about such gripes from “people in certain echo chambers” in the “last day or so,” apparently referring to Ye and Fuentes.

Greene noted in a tweet that Trump has said “over and over at practically every single rally that he will pardon Jan. 6 defendants when he becomes president again.”

She wrote in another tweet: “I’ve been to a lot of rallies this year and I’ve heard him say he [Trump] will pardon J6 defendants multiple times. I have not heard any other potential 2024 presidential candidate say that yet,” she added in what could be a voting boost for the other candidates.