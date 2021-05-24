Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) launched a stupefying Twitter attack Sunday on former Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he called for her expulsion from the House. He further irked the conspiracy-loving lawmaker by misspelling her last name.
Reich, an economist who held his Cabinet post under President Bill Clinton but also served in the Republican administration of President Gerald Ford (in addition to Democrat Jimmy Carter), is an author and a professor at UC-Berkeley.
“Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?” he wrote.
To which Greene, a QAnon supporter who lost her House committee assignments for advancing baseless conspiracies, replied with a spelling error of her own (“Berkley”) and her usual ad hominem drivel:
“It’s Greene with an “e” on the end. Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it. Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.”
One of Reich’s many books is titled “Saving Capitalism.”
Greene, recently under fire for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, followed with a misinterpretation of an article about Chinese and Chinese American donations to UC-Berkeley and other higher learning institutions. (The Chinese government was not the benefactor.)
Greene called for “them” to be thrown out.
Twitter had enough of what one person called Greene’s “incoherent” thinking: