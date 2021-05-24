Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) launched a stupefying Twitter attack Sunday on former Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he called for her expulsion from the House. He further irked the conspiracy-loving lawmaker by misspelling her last name.

Reich, an economist who held his Cabinet post under President Bill Clinton but also served in the Republican administration of President Gerald Ford (in addition to Democrat Jimmy Carter), is an author and a professor at UC-Berkeley.

“Can we all agree that Marjorie Taylor Green must be expelled from Congress?” he wrote.

To which Greene, a QAnon supporter who lost her House committee assignments for advancing baseless conspiracies, replied with a spelling error of her own (“Berkley”) and her usual ad hominem drivel:

“It’s Greene with an “e” on the end. Don’t know you, but when I saw Berkley in your bio, I got it. Just put the hammer and sickle with it. Being a communists professor, you’ve never done the real hard work that builds the economy, you just teach ideas that will destroy it.”

One of Reich’s many books is titled “Saving Capitalism.”

Greene, recently under fire for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, followed with a misinterpretation of an article about Chinese and Chinese American donations to UC-Berkeley and other higher learning institutions. (The Chinese government was not the benefactor.)

Greene called for “them” to be thrown out.

Twitter had enough of what one person called Greene’s “incoherent” thinking:

This is so depressing. Some people in Georgia voted for the loud drunk lady at the end of the bar. If Berkeley is a communists college they're failing badly since their alumni include 25 living billionaires, and the founders of Apple, Tesla, Ebay... — Spanky_McDotard 🌊🌊 (@SMcdotard) May 24, 2021

Whatever that means. You probably think Berkeley is a foreign country too — Ray in Palm Springs - Team J&J 💉 (@InfernalLiberal) May 24, 2021

"Let's throw them out," says a member of the U.S. Congress. Fascism has taken root in America. — Gretchen A Peck (@GretchenAPeck) May 24, 2021

Your demand for missing e's is as incoherent as the rest of your thinking. — Losalus (@Losalus) May 24, 2021

If you're going to lecture on communism, you should give a definition of it, and do it all using real words - old prospector curses don't count. — KingPiranha825 (@KingPiranha825) May 24, 2021

She doesn't read bios. She doesn't read articles either. Begs a serious question.



Anyway, these donations were made by Chinese citizens, not the govt. — Ms. Allie Evanenko (@McBeal_Marie) May 24, 2021

Chinese and Chinese-American philanthropists and alumni. Not "China". Can you read? — Brutalism ☀️ (@Brutalist_) May 24, 2021