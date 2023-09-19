Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fitness Advice Gets A Snarky Workout From Critics

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Poor Marjorie Taylor Greene. In a time of political rancor, the far-right congresswoman from Georgia on Monday tried to reach across all aisles to give solid advice on self-improvement.

“Working out isn’t for when you just feel like it. It’s work,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Show up whether you feel like it or want to or not. And the results will show up too.”

But her critics don’t give one burpee about her gym goals, and they flexed their sardonic might to clap back at Greene.

“Imagine if you had that kind of drive for passing meaningful legislation,” one wrote.

“Running from Global Warming is the best workout,” cracked another.

It seems mocking Greene is an easy lift for many:

You should work out ALL the time.

Leave Congress.

Stick to the exercise, Marge. 👍🏻 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2023

Now she is a Personal Trainer 🙄



Looking for a new career? — LLLsez (@LLsez) September 18, 2023

Now you're giving us fitness advice? Pass some real legislation. — Cathy Voisard 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) September 18, 2023

You should apply that same “ethic” to your oath of office. — Smedley Butler’s Ghost (@MacinEwa) September 18, 2023

If only you took your job so seriously. — Hawt 🔥🎤 Mike (@ItsGoodToVent) September 18, 2023

Too bad the same rules don't apply to governing. Try some of that ethic in the house. — Thomas Thompson (@thomas_thompsom) September 19, 2023

