“This is a man born in Brooklyn, New York. Where does he wind up? In Vermont,” Levin said on his show Monday. “He talks about the society being racist from the top to the bottom. Racist throughout. Why did he choose Vermont? Why does he live in Vermont? Why didn’t he choose another place? Why didn’t he choose a town like Newark or Camden? Or East Palo Alto or East St. Louis? Why didn’t he pick any of these really tough majority-minority towns? Why didn’t he pick them? Because he’s racist, from top to bottom, that’s why.”