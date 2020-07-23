Martha Stewart Saucily Critiqued Chelsea Handler's Re-creation Of Her Pool Selfie

Not missing a beat, Stewart commented on Handler’s post with a letter of sorts.

“Dear Chelsea I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it,” began Stewart, before digging her nails in just a bit: “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and FUCKING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around your political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”