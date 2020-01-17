Martha Stewart Delivers A Sweet Burn About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

Martha Stewart may be poised and polished, but she can be straight-up savage when it comes to anything involving Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop.

Stewart was on Andy Cohen’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday when a caller asked the lifestyle mogul how she felt about Paltrow’s new candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

The $75 candle — which follows in the great Goop tradition of selling pointless products inspired by its founder’s love of her own genitalia — was released in January 2020 and has already sold out, warranting a waitlist.

Most people don't even know where Gwyneth Paltrow is located in the vagina. https://t.co/CUEZcVrVQA — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 6, 2020

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” Stewart said after apparently just learning of the product. “She does that kind of irritating [thing where] … she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her.”

She then quickly added:

“And that’s great, I mean, let her do her thing. … And I wouldn’t buy that candle.”

“So just to be clear, you don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?” Cohen asked.

“Not necessarily,” Stewart responded.

Cohen then asked Stewart what she thinks it says about America that the candle is now sold out.

And that’s when Stewart delivered her delicious candle burn:

“I think it’s not America, I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

Hey, or horny gals out there who just so happen to enjoy the sweet aroma of a lovingly steamed vagina.