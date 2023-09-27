Mary Trump Roasts Her Family Members After New York Fraud Ruling

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mary Trump fired off a series of jokes on social media after her uncle and cousins were found liable for fraud by a New York judge.

Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday ruled that Donald Trump; his two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.; and his real estate business, the Trump Organization; provided false financial statements and repeatedly inflated their wealth to lenders and insurers.

Advertisement

Engoron revoked the Trump Organization’s business certifications, complicating the former president’s ability to do business in the state.

The ruling came in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trumps. James is seeking $250 million in damages.

“Breaking: Donald,” Mary Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter) when the news first circulated.

In another post, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author of two critical books about her uncle, shared a tweet from a MAGA supporter who had written to Eric Trump: “We are praying for your entire family and for this country!”

Advertisement

“Thank you for your kind words on this wonderful day,” Mary Trump wrote.

Thank you for your kind words on this wonderful day. https://t.co/MPAZajJ6EN — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 27, 2023

She also shared a screengrab of a post from her cousin, in which he railed against the ruling, characterizing it as “a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments.”

“Eric who?” she quipped.

Next, she pointed to her uncle’s record of history-making, including his newest title: the first former president to be found liable for fraud.

“It’s been a long time coming, but after everything Donald has put this country through, WE HAVE PREVAILED,” she posted.

Advertisement

It's official: Donald Trump is the:



1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice



1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection



1st to lose the popular vote TWICE



1st to be found liable for rape



1st to be INDICTED



And now…1st to be found a fraud in court.



But… pic.twitter.com/0cIVpHa4Nu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 26, 2023

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, said they would appeal the ruling, calling it “completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.”

In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump said his “civil rights have been violated” and called for a reversal of “this horrible, un-American decision,” insisting he had “done business perfectly.”

Engoron’s ruling resolves the key claim in James’ lawsuit, but several others remain. He will decide on those claims, and James’ request for damages, at a trial scheduled to start on Oct. 2. Trump’s attorneys have requested a delay.

The decision is just the latest blow to the former president in a legal whirlwind that’s seen him indicted four times since March. He also faces trial next year for those cases, which concern his handling of classified documents, his attempted coup and the alleged falsification of business records in New York.