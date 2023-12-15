What's Hot

Matthew Perry's Cause Of Death Released

The "Friends" star was found dead at 54 in his jacuzzi at home.
Hilary Hanson
Matthew Perry, who was found dead at 54 in his home in October, died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Contributing factors in the accidental death of the “Friends” star included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine ― a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

