Meghan Markle Made Some Gorgeous Changes To Her Engagement Ring

Meghan Markle has emerged from maternity leave with two new additions: a beautiful baby boy named Archie and what looks like a gorgeous new band on her engagement ring.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to have debuted her ring changes at Trooping the Colour, her first royal engagement since giving birth, where eagle-eyed fans spotted the difference.

Her engagement ring originally had a thick gold band. The new one is much thinner and sparklier, giving the three diamonds an even bigger feel.

Buckingham Palace did not return a request for details about the apparent update.

Getty Images/Alamy Meghan's original band on left, and her updated band (and new eternity ring) on the right.

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann, founder of the Swann School of Protocol, told HuffPost the change “may have been done to keep in line with the new eternity band she began wearing right after baby Archie was born.”

You can send the band below, along with her engagement ring and wedding ring:

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images A look at Meghan's ring detail at Trooping the Colour.

“The upgrade might be in relation to the celebration of their very first wedding anniversary or it could possibly be a ‘push present,’” Swann said, explaining that push presents, which tend to be jewelry, are “given to women after labor and giving birth.”

The duchess might have gotten the push present idea from her dear friend Serena Williams, who “posted the question about a push present on Instagram shortly after the birth of her daughter,” Swann noted.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing their newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

On the other hand, it may have just been a personal preference that led Meghan to change the ring style, William Hanson, a British etiquette expert and coach, told HuffPost.

“Jewelry is so personal and it is fairly normal that the current wearers of heirlooms get them adjusted and tailored to suit their own tastes and current trends,” Hanson said via email.

Hanson added that “any change that the Duchess of Sussex has made will have no doubt been done with Prince Harry’s blessing,” as the prince designed the band and ring himself with the help of the esteemed fine jewelry company and court jewelers, Cleave and Company.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters The Duke and Duchess on their wedding day on May 19, 2018.

Harry spoke about the significance of the ring’s band and its diamonds ― which are a tribute to Princess Diana ― in the couple’s first interview after they got engaged.

“The [engagement] ring is yellow gold because that’s her [Meghan’s] favorite,” he explained in the BBC interview.

“And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this ― on this crazy journey together.”