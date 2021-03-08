Celebrities Rally In Support Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry After Oprah Interview

Celebrities including Bernice King, Maria Shriver and Serena Williams have spoken out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on social media.
On Sunday, the couple took part in a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey and disclosed many things about their time in the U.K. as working royals. Two of the biggest revelations included Meghan describing how an undisclosed person within the royal family expressed “concerns” about how dark the skin of Archie, her and Harry’s firstborn child, would be when he was born and how she contemplated suicide.
“I just didn’t see a solution,” Meghan told Winfrey. “Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it ... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”
Meghan later said that both she and Harry had repeatedly asked the institution for help, for both her mental health and their security, and were denied.
In response to these declarations, many on social media expressed their gratitude that the couple spoke out and shared their thoughts on the interview:
Some celebrities ― like Jada Pinkett Smith, Meghan McCain and Leslie Jordan ― took a more humorous route of support:
