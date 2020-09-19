“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” he said Friday. “Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

In the days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter that her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” according to NPR.

President Donald Trump said that he wished to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement “without delay.”