Meghan Markle Might Make A Return To TV, Thanks To An Old TV Pilot

David Livingston via Getty Images Meghan Markle attends The Paley Center for Media's presentation of An Evening With 'Suits' on Jan. 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills.

One of Meghan Markle’s old TV projects is coming back to life.

Long before Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, the former “Suits” castmember starred in a pilot for a Comedy Central show, “The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down.” Reports surfaced last month that a distributor had recently picked up the pilot, and one of Markle’s former costars from the years-old project confirmed the news Monday night.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “New Girl” actor Max Greenfield hinted that the show was likely picked up because of its now uber-famous star: the duchess.

“I got some sort of email recently saying, ‘This person has bought it and they’re putting it out,’ and I was like, ‘Great ― good for you.’” The actor added that he worked on the project at least a decade ago.

Sadly, Greenfield and Markle didn’t really hit it off during filming.

“Meghan and I, really, we didn’t connect after that or during that,” says Greenfield to laughs in the audience. “Look, had I known, I maybe would have played my cards a little differently.”

The comedy, directed by Paul Sapiano, is a “tongue-in-cheek look at twenty-something singles partying and clubbing in Los Angeles,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the show includes plenty of sex, drugs and alcohol.

The outlet first reported in February that Artist Rights Distribution for North America picked up the pilot.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The former actress with fellow "Suits" cast members Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman at the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2014 Upfronts on May 15, 2014.

The show might be one of the last chances viewers will get to see the duchess acting as she doesn’t have plans to perform again. And she’s certainly not coming back for the last season of “Suits,” according to the show’s creator.

“I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero,” creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline in January, adding that the show is “not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us.”