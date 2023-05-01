Mehdi Hasan Reveals How Fox News Reacted To Joe Biden's Jokes About Them

But he said during Sunday evening’s show that there was one table at the event that didn’t quite see the humor: Fox News.

“It was stony-faced silence throughout,” said Hasan, who was seated one table away from Fox News figures such as CEO Suzanne Scott and pundit Kellyanne Conway, and was able to watch their reactions to Biden’s cracks.

Biden joked about Fox News paying $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing network.

“It’s great that cable news networks are here tonight,” Biden said. “MSNBC owned by NBCUniversal, Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems.”

He added:

“Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free meal.”

Hasan said Scott “got up and walked out after the Biden comments,” and didn’t stay to see the event’s host, comic Roy Wood Jr., roast her network.

“Funny that,” he added:

Hasan also took on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson ― who parted ways with the network just days after the Dominion settlement ― with a supercut showing his history of racism:

