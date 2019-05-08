Melania Trump Slammed For Celebrating #BeBest With ‘Biggest Bully In The World’

First lady Melania Trump celebrated the first anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign for children’s wellbeing on Tuesday by expanding its mission.
The campaign initially focused on social media safety, including cyberbullying, which many critics found ironic given President Donald Trump’s often-bullying behavior on Twitter. Moving forward, it will cover overall online safety, not just social media.
In addition, the opioids portion of the program originally served babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Now it will include all children impacted by the drug.
But many critics focused on the social media/online safety portion of the program and suggested that if the first lady was expanding it, she might want to expand it right into the White House to include the president’s social media habits: