The symptoms of menopause — irregular periods, vaginal dryness, extreme fluctuations in body temperature, sleep disruptions and changes in mood — are, putting it mildly, no picnic at all. And if you’re planning to travel this summer while enduring any of these symptoms, you might be feeling more than a little overwhelmed. HuffPost spoke to some OB-GYNs who recommended products that can help make your journey a little easier.

Dr. Leah Millheiser, an OB-GYN in Redwood City, California and the chief medical officer over at Evernow, said that increased levels of stress — say from rushing to an airport gate or trying to find your footing an area you’ve never been to — can trigger hot flashes, dryness, fatigue and make it harder to get a good night’s sleep.

Though you may want to party hardy on vacation, Millheiser suggests drinking alcohol in moderation and avoiding super heavy meals late at night. “Alcohol can potentially worsen hot flushes and sleep quality, so make sure to drink in moderation while traveling,” Millheiser told HuffPost.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB-GYN based in Chicago, Illinois, adds that traveling can irritate the vaginal area due to decreased estrogenization of the vaginal tissue.

“Moving around when traveling or being in different environments can cause increased irritation, soreness and itching,” Shepherd told HuffPost.

To keep you comfortable as you travel this summer, the doctors break down all the products you need when traveling while menopausal.

