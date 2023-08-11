Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel As Hunter Biden Plea Deal Collapses

WASHINGTON ― The Justice Department has elevated the federal prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to special counsel status, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday.

Garland said that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and kept on by President Biden to continue his investigation of his son, requested special counsel status this week.

“On Tuesday of this week, Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment, his investigation had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be so appointed,” Garland said. “Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it’s in the public’s interest to appointment him as special counsel.”

The move coincided with the apparent collapse of a plea deal that Weiss had previously reached with the younger Biden over tax and gun charges. In a court filing on Friday, Weiss said the government expected the case to go to trial.

Putting a special counsel on the case is a huge development in what has become one of the biggest political stories in Washington. Republicans have complained that Weiss was going easy on Hunter Biden because he’s the president’s son, and they’ve made that accusation Exhibit A in their contention that the entire justice system is biased against Republicans.

Hunter Biden agreed in June to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges brought by Weiss for failing to pay tax on income earned in 2017 and 2018. Under the plea deal, he would have avoided a felony gun charge under a “diversion” agreement requiring him to stay out of trouble for two years.

But the plea deal hit a roadblock last month after a federal judge questioned language in the agreement forestalling future tax charges and told the government to renegotiate the terms of the agreement with Biden’s legal team.

Republicans considered the charges a slap on the wrist, even though they were relatively rare for someone who belatedly paid at least some of his tax debt, as Biden had. An IRS agent who oversaw the criminal investigation into Biden’s taxes told lawmakers that the Justice Department stymied his investigation and brought lesser charges than he had recommended.

The IRS agent also said Weiss told him that he didn’t have the authority to bring charges outside of Delaware and that he had asked for special counsel status and been rebuffed by the Justice Department ― a claim both Weiss and Garland strongly denied.

Special counsels have more independence from the Justice Department and are typically sought when a prosecution might appear to present a conflict of interest within the government. Special counsels are required to submit a report to the government summarizing their investigations.

Garland on Friday repeated his denials that Weiss had been blocked in any way from prosecuting Biden however he wanted.

