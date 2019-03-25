Michael Avenatti Charged With Embezzlement, Trying To Extort $20 Million From Nike

Michael Avenatti, the attorney best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, was arrested Monday by federal law enforcement officials on charges stemming from two separate cases in Los Angeles and New York.

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say Avenatti embezzled a client’s money in order to pay his own expenses and debts as well as defrauding a bank by using fake tax returns. He faces two felony counts of wire fraud and bank fraud.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Central District of California, Avenatti negotiated a $1.6 million settlement on behalf of his client, but gave the client a “bogus settlement agreement with a false payment date.” He then used the client’s settlement money to pay his own expenses, including putting money toward his coffee business, prosecutors say.

Avenatti is also accused of defrauding a bank in Mississippi by submitting false tax returns in 2014 to obtain $4.1 million worth of loans for his law firm and coffee business.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in New York say Avenatti attempted to extort $20 million out of Nike by threatening to release damaging information about the company if it did not meet his demands.

“I’ll go take ten billion dollars off your client’s market cap,” Avenatti told attorneys for Nike on March 19, according to a complaint filed by the Southern District of New York. “I’m not fucking around.”

Avenatti did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

See the Southern District of New York’s full complaint below.