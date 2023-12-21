Michael Cohen Shares The 1 Reason He Isn’t Buying Trump’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Claim

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, argued that there is “no depth” to which the ex-president “will sink” to stir up his base after Trump defended his recent anti-immigrant rant.
Cohen, in an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat” Wednesday, called out Trump, who claimed he never read “Mein Kampf” after his “poisoning the blood” comments were widely condemned for echoing the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler.
Cohen revealed why he wasn’t taking Trump for his word.
“Of course, Donald has not read ‘Mein Kampf,’ Donald doesn’t read. It’s not that he didn’t want to read it. It’s just that unless it’s in CliffNotes or unless somebody read it to him, Donald does not read,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Katie Phang. “You’ve got guys like Steve Miller, who are writing these speeches for him and discussing it with him. So he knows exactly what he’s saying.”
Cohen pointed to part of his memoir “Disloyal” where he described the former president stopping a conversation involving a German Trump Organization employee.
“He goes, ‘You know, I just had a thought ... I bet your family chased Michael’s family through the Red Forest,’ and I looked, and I said, ‘Hey boss, you do know my father is a Holocaust survivor,’ so he goes ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s why I said it,’” Cohen said.
He added that Trump, who has talked of being a dictator on “day one” of a new administration and vowed to root out “vermin” political foes, is playing to the “lowest denominator of American that exists” in the country.
“The racist, antisemitic animals that exist in that MAGA world ... and he will only go lower each and every time that he says something, and he generates more and more conversation. And he becomes front page news,” Cohen said. “He will then steep and go much lower to the point that even I can’t tell you how low he will go.”