'Panicking': Michael Cohen Talks Trump's Head Space Amid Prospect Of Prison

Michael Cohen thinks Donald Trump is feeling the heat right now as he faces a potential third indictment and snowballing legal troubles.

“I can assure you that he’s panicking,” Trump’s onetime fixer and personal attorney told MSNBC’s Katie Phang. “He’s panicking inside. He’ll never allow the public to see it, because he likes to give the appearance of strength and, you know, be the victim, which is what he’s going to continue to play.”

“When he’s alone, in his Mar-a-Lago room, I assure you he’s thinking about just how bad this is going to be,” he added.

Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has had a turbulent year.

He faces trial next year in the Stormy Daniels hush money case in which he’s charged with 34 felonies. Last month, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on 37 felony charges tied to his handling of classified documents.

He’s also under investigation by the Justice Department and a Georgia prosecutor over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and may soon be charged in the federal probe.

In addition to all that, Trump and his three eldest children are the subjects of a civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James over an alleged tax-evasion scheme.

Cohen noted that the New York civil case “is going to hit him in the pocket,” and add to the stress of battling several criminal cases.

“Any one of these is overwhelming to any human being. So imagine now, four, with the full weight, the full power of prosecutors,” he said. “Donald has laid it out perfectly with everybody’s text messages, with his own words. He’s laid it out perfectly for a prosecutorial conviction.”

Trump has publicly responded to his indictments in his usual fashion ― by attacking the investigators, spreading self-serving conspiracy theories and accusing Democrats of weaponizing the justice system against him.