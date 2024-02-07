Michael Ian Black Names ‘Devious’ Republican Who ‘Wants In’ As Trump Vice President

Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black on Wednesday suggested former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had an ulterior motive with her recent guest essay for The New York Times in which she speculated on who may become Donald Trump’s running mate if he becomes the GOP 2024 nominee.
In an opinion piece published by The Daily Beast, Black argued that “shameless” Conway — who infamously pushed the phrase “alternative facts” during Trump’s presidency — could actually be positioning herself to join her former boss on the ticket.
“Why else write her piece for the much-despised New York Times, if not for the fact that she knows Trump hate-reads the paper,” Black asked.
Conway “is one of the sharpest political minds in the country,” he noted. “She’s also one of the most devious, manipulative, callous, and backhanded. A perfect fit for a second Trump administration. Kellyanne wants in.”
Trump has so far refused to reveal who he could run alongside if, as is now becoming increasingly likely, the 2024 election is a repeat of the 2020 vote against President Joe Biden.
In an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that aired on Sunday, the Republican front-runner talked about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) or South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as possible contenders.
Trump has also indicated he’d be open to former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson taking the role, although Carlson has called the idea “so unimaginable.”
Other Republicans reportedly in the mix include far-right Reps. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio), Trump’s former GOP presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.