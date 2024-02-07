Multiple legal experts on Tuesday agreed with what they believed was the strength of a federal appellate court’s ruling that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts committed while president.
Trump has said he will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But Obama-era acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC’s Ari Melber the opinion of the “really well-balanced panel” would make it tough for the court to review the former president’s case.
Conservative attorney George Conway described the ruling as “masterful because it combined so many elements” like “constitution texts, judicial precedents, history and just sheer logic and the party’s own concessions just to make an absolutely cohesive whole opinion that just inexorably leads you to the conclusion that he is not immune.”
It was “so well done” and “bulletproof,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe also described the ruling as “bulletproof” and “airtight” and likely “to be studied by law students for generations.”
It was “historic to put it mildly,” Tribe told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
The panel “dismembered” Trump’s arguments “piece by piece, methodically in this historic opinion.” Tribe also doubted the Supreme Court would take on an appeal.
Conservative retired former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi it was an “historic” and “landmark decision.”
And former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he wasn’t surprised by the ruling because Trump’s claims were “completely unfounded” with “no precedent for them.”