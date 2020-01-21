Michelle Obama's New Workout Playlist Will Make You Hit The Gym Hard

Michelle Obama has revealed which songs give her “that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”
The former first lady ― who during her time in the White House pioneered the “Let’s Move” health initiative and also hosted boot camps for her close friends ― published her “2020 Workout Playlist” on social media Monday.
And it’s a genre-spanning collection of tracks ― including contemporary hits from Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris and Childish Gambino to classics by Destiny’s Child and Tony! Toni! Toné!
Check out the playlist here:
And listen to all of the songs below.
Kirk Franklin: A God Like You.
Childish Gambino: 3005.
Lizzo: Soulmate.
Burna Baby: My Money, My Baby.
Anderson .Paak feat. Kendrick Lamar: TINTS.
Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean: Clique.
Anderson .Paak - Come Down.
Afro B: Drogba.
Jennifer Lopez feat. Fat Joe, Big Pun: Feelin’ So Good.
Cardi B: Press.
The Carters: Apeshit.
Destiny’s Child: Lose My Breath.
Chuck Brown: Chuck Baby.
Nipsey Hussle: Hussle & Motivate.
2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande: Rule The World.
Tony! Toni! Toné!: Feels Good.
Bruno Mars: Perm.
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa: One Kiss.
Bruno Mars, Cardi B: Finesse.
Beyoncé: Before I Let Go.
Eve: Tambourine.
Koffee: Toast.
Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean, Migos: Slide.
Ed Sheeran feat. Chance the Rapper: Cross Me.
BJ The Chicago Kid: Turnin Me Up.
Ed Sheeran feat. Cardi B, Camila Cabello: South Of The Border.
Tobe Nwigwe feat. David Michael Wyatt: I’m Dope.
Meek Mill feat. Ella Mai: 24/7.
The Bonfyre: Automatic.
Alicia Keys feat. Miguel: Show Me Love.
Snoh Aalegra: I Want You Around.
Pink Sweat$: Honesty.
Sam Smith feat. John Legend: Lay Me Down.
Daniel Caesar: Blessed.
Frank Ocean: Godspeed.
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: Collide.