What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertThe Late ShowMike Johnson

Mike Johnson Receives 'MAGA Mike: XX-Election Denier' Makeover

The new Republican House speaker "will bang all night long," according to Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" spoof.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was given the “Magic Mike” treatment on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The episode opened with a spoof trailer for “MAGA Mike: XX-Election Denier.”

It’s for people “who didn’t see Magic Mike because they thought it would make them gay,” said the clip’s voiceover, a not-so-subtle nod to Johnson’s opposition to LGBTQ+ rights.

Johnson “just became fully elect,” the narrator continues, adding: “You won’t believe the size of his spending package, he will bang all night long and he wants to strip ... away your rights.”

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot