Mike Johnson Receives 'MAGA Mike: XX-Election Denier' Makeover

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was given the “Magic Mike” treatment on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The episode opened with a spoof trailer for “MAGA Mike: XX-Election Denier.”
It’s for people “who didn’t see Magic Mike because they thought it would make them gay,” said the clip’s voiceover, a not-so-subtle nod to Johnson’s opposition to LGBTQ+ rights.
Johnson “just became fully elect,” the narrator continues, adding: “You won’t believe the size of his spending package, he will bang all night long and he wants to strip ... away your rights.”
Watch the video here: