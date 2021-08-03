Mike Lindell ‘Fan’ Hijacks His TV Interview With Backhanded Compliments

Mike Lindell’s TV interview was interrupted by a man who reeled off a series of backhanded compliments for the MyPillow CEO-turned-conspiracy-theorist.
In a video shared on Twitter, a man pretending to be a fan of Lindell approached him during a virtual piece to camera and called out, “Love you man, you’re a true patriot,” reported Mediaite.
“I’m live on TV right now,” responded Lindell, who was wearing shorts with his suit jacket, shirt and tie.
“Oh, I’m sorry about that. Keep fighting man,” the interrupter replied.
He then offered some advice:
Don’t let the libtards call you names. Don’t let them call you an ethically dubious pillow pusher. Don’t let them call you a marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball. You’re doing great. Don’t let them call you names is what I’m saying. Be strong. Don’t let them push you around or call you names like completely clueless crazy old man who believes everything he sees on the internet. Don’t let them call you names. Stay strong, you’re doing great, Love you man.
Lindell is one of the keenest peddlers of ex-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies.
Last week, he reportedly pulled millions of dollars worth of advertising from Fox News after the conservative network refused to air his latest spot promoting an online event about the conspiracy theories.
Lindell is also the subject of a $1.3 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his election fraud claims. He’s repeatedly claimed Trump will be reinstated as president in August.