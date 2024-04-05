EntertainmentJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Dude Performs Bizarre Multitasking Toothbrush Stunt On 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon invited talents from all over in "Show Me Something Good" segment.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A young man from Idaho spun a basketball on the tip of a toothbrush handle while simultaneously brushing his teeth on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

It was one of the wackiest multitasking stunts we’ve seen, and it impressed host Jimmy Fallon.

Miles McDonald got invited to perform in a segment of “Show Me Something Good” after the talk show’s team combed through thousands of viewer submissions from around the world, Fallon said.

Miles warmed up by spinning the ball on his finger behind his back. He even worked a backflip into his act.

“Now we got the real talent,” he announced, setting up some bigger expectations.

Miles explained that he still has to practice in the morning, so he expertly demonstrated how he spins the ball on a toothbrush while he brushes his teeth.

“That’s the meme you want right there,” Fallon said. ”... Very talented.”

Now show us how you spin a basketball while flossing, kid!

Fast-forward to Miles’ segment at 2:20:

