EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallonthe tonight show

Jimmy Fallon Shades Trump's Sons Over The Wild Price To Dine With Their Dad

Donors will reportedly have the opportunity to sit at Donald Trump's table at a fundraiser this weekend — in exchange for an eye-popping sum.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon roasted Donald Trump and his two eldest sons ahead of an expensive fundraiser this weekend.

The event in Palm Beach, Florida, is reportedly expected to raise $43 million. A donation of over $800,000 buys a seat at the former president’s dinner table.

“Yep, the event is being held in Palm Beach at a billionaire’s house. So that rules out Mar-a-Lago,” Fallon quipped on “The Tonight Show” Thursday. “For an $800,000 donation, you get to sit at Trump’s table.”

“When they heard, Eric and Don Jr. were like, ‘Suckers, only costs us 500 grand,’” he added.

Melania Trump, who has been largely absent from the campaign trail, is expected to attend the event, as well as several of Donald Trump’s former Republican primary rivals: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot